Ogier has represented GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, on its €2.4bn acquisition of P3 Logistic Parks, a leading specialist pan-European owner, developer and manager of logistics properties, from TPG Real Estate and Ivanhoé Cambridge.

The deal, which completed on 22 December, was the largest European real estate transaction of the year, spanning nine jurisdictions.

The Ogier team included Jersey corporate partner Sara Johns and Associate Michael Robinson.