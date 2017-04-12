Ogier advises on first liquor licences for Cayman gas stations in 20 years

Ogier has secured the first alcohol licences for gas stations for at least 20 years as part of the firm’s growing suite of legal services to local firms in Cayman.

Restrictions in the laws governing the sale of liquor in the Cayman Islands mean that only certain categories of licensed premises are eligible to sell alcohol seven days per week, subject to certain restrictions.

Ogier associate Cline Glidden, who served for 13 years in Cayman’s Legislative Assembly before qualifying as a Cayman lawyer, advised on the applications that went to the board.