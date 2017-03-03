Ogier advises on deal to buy Cheesegrater

Ogier, alongside Berwin Leighton Paisner as lead counsel, has advised CC Land on its £1.15bn acquisition of London’s iconic Cheesegrater building in what is thought to be the second-largest single asset sale in the city’s history.

The building is fully let and is said to charge the highest rents in the City.

The proposed deal is by some margin the largest London real estate transaction since the Brexit vote and it is thought to be the second biggest deal after the HSBC Tower deal in 2014.

Ogier advised on the Jersey and BVI law aspects of the proposed purchase – partner Raulin Amy led the team of Alexander Curry, Wendy Walker and Royan George.