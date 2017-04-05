Ogier advises on £48m sale of iconic Liver Building

Ogier in Guernsey has advised Corestate Capital on the purchase of the iconic Liver Building – the first time that the building has changed hands since it was completed in 1911.

Corestate purchased the building for £48m from the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society in a deal that completed last month.

The Liver Building is one of the most recognisable in Britain and is the former headquarters of the Royal Liver Assurance Limited. The Grade One-listed building is part of Liverpool’s UNESCO World Heritage Waterfront.