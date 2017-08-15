Ogier advises on £488m refinancing of Merry Hill shopping centre

Ogier has assisted longstanding client intu properties plc with matters of Jersey law relating to the £488m refinancing of the major West Midlands Merry Hill Shopping Centre.

The refinancing follows intu’s acquisition of remaining 50 per cent holding in Merry Hill last year, having purchased an initial 50 per cent stake shopping centres in Sprucefield in Northern Ireland and Derby from Westfield in 2014.

The refinancing was led by lead counsel Linklaters and involved four lenders including Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas.

Ogier partner Raulin Amy led the Ogier team advising on the Jersey law aspects of the refinancing and the team included Managing Associate Michael Evans and Associate Michael Robinson.