Ogier advises on $300m fund targeting European life sciences

Ogier has advised long-standing life sciences-focused investment firm client Medicxi on the launch of a new $300m growth fund targeting late stage companies in European life sciences.

Key investors in the new fund include the European Investment Fund, an EU agency that supports SMEs.

An Ogier team led by Niamh Lalor, the head of the firm’s Jersey Investment Funds team, provided Jersey legal advice on the fund, which was established as a Jersey expert fund.

Medicxi, based in London, Geneva and Jersey, says that the new fund (named Medicxi Growth I) will fill a clear late-stage funding gap in Europe by offering financial support to life sciences entrepreneurs.

The Ogier team, which included associate Tara Kapur, worked with lead counsel Travers Smith on the launch.