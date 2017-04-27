Ogier acts on restructuring of Brazilian drugstore chain

Ogier has acted for BTG Pactual Participations Ltd. and certain of its affiliates in respect of its recent restructuring of its interests in major Brazilian drugstore chain, Brasil Pharma S.A.

The transaction involved a combination of an equity restructuring and the issue of new debt by Brasil Pharma.

Ogier’s Cayman corporate and finance team worked alongside lead Brazilian counsel and advised BTG on all matters of Cayman Islands law, including advising on the structuring of the transaction.

Partner James Heinicke led the transaction for the firm and was assisted by associate James Lydeard.