Ogier has acted as both British Virgin Islands and Cayman counsel to Pacific Special Acquisition Corp. (Pacific) on its merger with Borqs International Holding Company (Borqs), a major player in the Internet-of-Things and smart devices sector.

Ogier partner Michael Killourhy advised Pacific on BVI matters while Ogier Cayman partner Bradley Kruger and managing associate Mark Santangeli advised on Cayman matters. New York firm Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as lead US counsel to Pacific.