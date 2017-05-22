Ogier acts on IPO of National Energy Services Reunited

Ogier has acted as BVI legal counsel on the $210,000,000 Initial Public Offering on NASDAQ of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. which closed on 17 May.

NESR is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of completing a business combination with one or more yet to be identified target businesses or entities within a specific time period.

Ogier partner Michael Killourhy advised NESR on matters of BVI law, while New York firm Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as NESR’s US counsel. Loeb & Loeb acted as counsel to the underwriters of the offering.