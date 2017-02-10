Nora Lillis named Irish Private Client lawyer of the year

Nora Lillis, Partner and Head of William Fry’s Private Client Group, has won ‘Irish Private Client Lawyer of the Year’ at the Client Choice Awards 2017.

The award was given in recognition of Nora’s expert legal and taxation advice in the area of trusts and estates including the law of charity. Her practice is split between providing private client advice to high-net worth business families and providing technical trusts, estates and charity advice to William Fry’s commercial clients.

This is the second international award that Nora has received in the last 12 months – in June she was awarded the Best in Trusts and Estates Lawyer in Europe award at the Europe Women in Business Law Awards 2016. She was also named on the Citywealth IFC Power Women Top 200 List 2016.