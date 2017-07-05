Nomad conference

Gowling WLG recently hosted the Nomad breakfast.

The event for Nomads – the Nominated Advisers that bring companies to AIM – includes sessions on a wide range of issues and trends to help keep people up-to-date with regulatory changes to the London Stock Exchange plc’s international market for smaller growing companies.

This year our guest keynote speaker was Josie Cox from the Independent (and before that, the Wall Street Journal), who provided insight on the small to mid-cap market, the challenges faced by it, the impact of Brexit and the election of President Trump.

We also heard from Simisio Velempini of K2 about the critical services her consultancy provides businesses seeking to operate in specific regions of the African continent.

Our own in house lawyers, Charles Bond and Samantha Myers, covered a range of topics including market abuse regulations and top tips for negotiating the AIM market.