No5’s Tim Jones assists in worldwide inter-university arbitration moot

For the fifth year Tim Jones has assisted in the William C Vis Arbitration pre-moots (practice moots).

On this occasion it was in the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Sofia.

Jones acted as an arbitrator in six moots involving university teams from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Japan, Macedonia and Turkey.

The competition involves disputes under the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG) and the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration.

Jones is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (having reached fellowship level in both UK and International Arbitration) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators’ Business Arbitration Scheme (BAS) Panel of Arbitrators.

He is a member of the International Arbitration & Trade Group at No5.