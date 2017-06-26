No5’s Richard Alomo addresses West London Law Society on compliance and SRA principles

Richard Alomo addresses members of West London Law Society on Compliance Management & SRA Principles Fri, 23 Jun 2017

On 22nd June 2017, Richard Alomo addressed members of the West London Law Society at a seminar on compliance management & SRA principles.

Richard focused on the SRA principles, mainly principles 2 (a solicitor must act with integrity), and 6 (a solicitor must behave in a way that maintains the trust the public places in you and in the provision of legal services) and how the SDT and courts have construed and applied the principles in recent cases.