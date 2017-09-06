James Dixon is speaking in Cyprus at the 2nd English-Cypriot Law Day on 8 September 2017, in association with the Bar Council, on the subject of judicial review and the ECHR.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- Revealed: the UK 200 potential takeover targets
- The 60 second interview: Watch out for the Amazon of law firms
- Revealed: The 10 firms in the £2m top of equity club
- Ropes London exits mount with departure to Dechert
- The 60 second interview: The industrialisation of the legal world is happening now
- Kirkland private equity partner exits to Reed Smith
- My top picks for this year’s In-house Counsel as Business Partner conference
- HSF appoints Australia managing partner in leadership shakeup
- Henderson Park hires former Goldman Sachs lawyer as first GC
- Eversheds launches three offices in Luxembourg and Russia
- Commented
- Recent
- Eversheds launches three offices in Luxembourg and Russia
- Khaitan & Co acts for Vedanta over refinancing deal
- Niederer Kraft & Frey advises OGC Growth Fund on financing round of Nektoon
- LK Shields advises Odysseus on €3m investment in Grid Finance
- Ogier wins case for Carlyle Group in 7-year, £1bn+ Guernsey litigation
- No5’s James Dixon speaking in Cyprus at the 2nd English-Cypriot Law Day
- LK Shields appoints IP, technology and data privacy partner
- Seminar: Are you ready for GDPR?
- Cybersecurity law reviews event, 28 September 2017
- Clifford Chance hires two partners to boost US footprint