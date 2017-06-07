No5’s Ian Brownhill appears at inquest into death of Manchester school boy

Ian Brownhill has appeared in the high-profile inquest of 12-year-old school boy Tyrese Glasgow.

Tyrese died, by hanging, at his home address in Mossley, Greater Manchester.

Brownhill appeared on behalf of the counselling charity who provided the counselling provision at Saddleworth School where Tyrese attended.

The inquest lasted for four days, the coroner heard that the counselling service had not been provided with important behaviour about Tyrese and how the hours they were contracted for at the school had been cut.

Coroner, Anna Morris stated: “I am concerned about the access young people and Tyrese had to child adolescent emotional services through the schools, which is no doubt due to the tight budgets they find themselves on.”

Brownhill often acts in high-profile inquests, in particular on behalf of families. In addition to families, he has in the past acted for a supermarket chain, a number of care home providers and insurers in the inquest setting. He is especially sought after where deaths involve issues around mental health, mental capacity or where the death is of a person detained.

Brownhill is a member of the INQUEST Lawyers Group. The ILG is a national pool of lawyers who are willing and able to provide preparation and legal representation for bereaved families.