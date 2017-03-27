No5 rates highly in Planning Law Survey

In Planning Magazine’s Planning Law Survey No5 Barristers’ Chambers ranks at the top of several categories.

Christopher Young, rose to the top in the Juniors category. He also topped the Residential category and placed in the top five in Development Plan Examinations. Chris is joined in the list by Peter Goatley, Hugh Richards, Jack Smyth, Satnam Choongh, Thea Osmund-Smith, and James Corbet Burcher.

Martin Kingston QC retains his position as the second most-respected silk, retaining his position in the top three within the Silks category for the past eight years. He also topped the Development Plan Examinations category, and ranked in the top four in the Residential, Infrastructure, Inquiries and Hearings categories. Martin is joined by Jeremy Cahill QC and Richard Kimblin QC in the list of top Planning silks.

Five of our barristers feature in the list of Top Juniors Under 35, with James Corbet Burcher ranked third.