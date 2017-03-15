No5 QC discusses commercial investment between UK and Thailand at Royal Thai Embassy

No5 Barristers’ Chambers’ Adrian Keeling QC discussed extending commercial investment in both the UK and Thailand at the Royal Thai Embassy.

Mr Keeling QC met with Khun Piyabutr Cholvijarn, chairman of the Board of Trade and vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. The meeting afforded Mr Keeling QC the opportunity to discuss the services that No5 could offer in relation to establishing and extending commercial investment at home and abroad.

He was invited to address the British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, where more than 50 delegates heard him talk about Brexit and its far-reaching effects.

Mr Keeling QC also travelled to the Lau People’s Democratic Republic at the invitation of British Ambassador Hugh Evans, where he met the Secretary General of the National Chamber of Commerce, head of governance at the United Nations Development Programme and Country Coordinator of The Asia Foundation.

This leg of the trip was to assist in the development of the rule of law through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the United Nations and other non-governmental organisations and to build links with the countries development commerce.

Mr Keeling QC’s tour was arranged following successful trips to the UK last year by both the Thai Appeal Court and the Constitutional Court, when they met Lord Hughes of the Supreme Court and visited the Inner Temple. The trips were organised by Mr Keeling and No5 Barristers’ Chambers and were an opportunity to showcase the English legal system.

The overall aim of the Thai part of the trip was to forge closer links with the legal establishment and to facilitate a variety of work between the two countries with a particular emphasis on looking after the legal interests of Thai companies and individuals in the UK.

The most significant visit was to the Thai Constitutional Court at the invitation of their president H.E. Mr Nurak Marpraneet where many of the court attended to welcome Mr Keeling QC. That included Judge Punya Udchachon who hopes to visit the UK and No5 in April to discuss constitutional and public law.

Adrian Keeling QC is a member of the Public Law, Regulatory & Licensing and Sport Law Groups at No5 Barristers’ Chambers.