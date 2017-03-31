No5 planning seminar – Birmingham ICC, Monday 3rd April

A leading planning event hosted by No5 Barristers’ Chambers will open with a keynote address from The Honourable Mr Justice Dove.

No5’s Annual Planning Seminar, being held at Birmingham’s ICC on Monday, April 3rd, will highlight current and future issues of planning law and practice, and aims to provide essential updates for planning professionals.

Twelve members of No5’s planning & environment group will be speaking at the event, addressing 250 delegates representing 150 firms.

The seminar is expected to attract professionals including consultants and officers, lawyers, developers, surveyors and architects.