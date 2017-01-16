No5 increases pupillage award

No5 Chambers will increase its pupillage award by £10,000, from £40k to £50k, offering a choice to the successful applicant to be based at either their Birmingham or its expanding London office.

Pupillage takes a year to complete, with the year divided into two six-month periods. Each six-month period is spent in a set of chambers under the guidance and supervision of a senior barrister who acts as a pupil supervisor throughout the period of pupillage.

The closing date for online pupillage applications is Friday 9 February at 4 pm. The system has been brought forward this year so that would-be barristers will know if they have secured pupillage before committing to the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC), which costs almost £20,000.