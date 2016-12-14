No5 barristers appear in Coventry murder trial

The trial of two men accused of murder continues at Birmingham Crown Court this week, with No5 Chambers barrister John Butterfield QC leading the case for the prosecution, assisted by Miss Elizabeth Power, also of No5.

Michael Bullingham, 33 of Tile Hill and Joseph Johnson, 25, of no fixed address, both deny murdering 27-year-old Liam McGerrigan of Coventry, who bled to death after receiving a stab wound to the chest on June 9.

John Butterfield QC and Elizabeth Power are part of the No5 Criminal Law Group.