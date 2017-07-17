No5 barrister appointed assistant coroner for Birmingham and Solihull

Nageena Khalique QC, deputy head of chambers at No5 Barristers’ Chambers, has been appointed Her Majesty’s Assistant Coroner for the Birmingham and Solihull area.

The appointment was approved by both the chief coroner and the Lord Chancellor.

Khalique is also head of the public law group and the inquests and coronial law group, and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2015.

She regularly appears in the Court of Protection, the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

She has particular expertise in judicial review of health and social care decisions, complex medical cases relating to gynaecological treatment, sterilisation, dental and medical treatments, amputation, minimally conscious patients and those in a permanent vegetative state.

A former hospital dentist who specialised in oral and maxillofacial surgery to registrar level before being called to the bar in 1994, Khalique’s NHS experience has proved hugely advantageous, enabling her to bring an extensive in-depth knowledge, sensitivity and understanding to her advocacy.