NKF advises NKT Photonics on Onefive acquisition

Niederer Kraft & Frey (NKF) has advised NKT Photonics A/S, Denmark, on the acquisition of Onefive GmbH. Onefive, with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, is a leading ultrafast laser manufacturer.

The NKF-Team was led by Patrik R Peyer (partner, corporate/M&A) and further consisted of Laurence Uttinger (partner, social security and pensions), Moritz Maurer (senior associate, corporate/M&A), Livia Keller (associate, employment), Carlo Egle (junior associate, corporate/M&A) and Binderiya Gan-Ayush (junior associate, corporate/M&A).