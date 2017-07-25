NKF advises Nectar Financial on Series A financing round

Niederer Kraft & Frey (NKF) has advised the Swiss fintech start-up Nectar Financial, based in the canton of Schwyz, in connection with its Series A financing round, in which a renowned Swiss bank acquired a minority stake in Nectar. The transaction closed on June 29, 2017.

Nectar operates a leading platform for wealth and asset management in Switzerland. The completion of the Series A financing round will continue to support Nectar’s growth strategy.

The NKF team was led by Catherine Grun (Partner, Private Clients) and Patrik R. Peyer (Partner, Corporate / M&A) and further consisted of Roman Sturzenegger (Senior Associate, Corporate / M&A) and Daniel Juri (Junior Associate, Corporate / M&A).