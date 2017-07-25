NKF advises on Landis+Gyr IPO

On 21 July Landis+Gyr Group announced the pricing of its initial public offering on SIX Swiss Exchange at a price of CHF78 per share. With a total offer size of CHF2.3bn the IPO of Landis+Gyr has been the largest IPO on SIX of the past ten years and thus far the second largest IPO in Europe of this year.

NKF acted as Swiss counsel to Landis+Gyr as the issuer and to Toshiba Corporation and INCJ as the selling shareholders. Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as international counsel to Landis+Gyr and the selling shareholders.

The NKF team consisted of Philippe Weber (Partner, Capital Markets and Corporate) • Thomas Brönnimann (Partner, Capital Markets and Corporate) • Andreas Casutt (Partner, Corporate) • Markus Kronauer (Partner, Tax) • Christina Del Vecchio (Senior Associate) • Roman Sturzenegger (Senior Associate) • Deirdre Ni Annrachain (Associate) • Samuel Hochstrasser (Associate) • Elena Rodriguez (Associate) • Giulia Ghezzi (Associate) • Marco Gagliardi (Junior Associate)