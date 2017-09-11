NKF advises Idorsia on demerger from Actelion and SIX Swiss listing

On June 16, 2017, having completed its demerger from Actlion, Idorsia commenced trading on SIX Swiss Exchange.

On its first day of trading, the shares of Idorsia opened at a price of CHF10.00. Idorsia is an independent biopharmaceutical company specialising in the discovery, development and commercialisation of small molecule therapeutics to meet significant unmet medical needs.

It is based in Allschwil, Switzerland and has over 600 employees.

In addition to its role as lead counsel to Actelion in the $30bn public tender offer by Johnson & Johnson, Niederer Kraft & Frey also acted as lead counsel to Idorsia in its demerger and listing on SIX.

The NKF team comprised partners Philipp Haas and Ulysses von Salis, senior associates Christina Del Vecchio and Moritz Maurer, associates Deirdre Ni Annrachain, Julia Tolstova and Samuel Hochstrasser, and junior associate Alexander Göbel.