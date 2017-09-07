Management shakeup at DWF as Nigel Knowles joins as chairman

DWF has hired ex-DLA chair Sir Nigel Knowles as its new chairman, replacing Alan Benzie who was in place for over 10 years.
DWF has hired ex-DLA chair Sir Nigel Knowles as its new chairman, replacing Alan Benzie who was in place for over 10 years.
Simply register now for free to access The Lawyer’s award-winning journalism on desktop and mobile.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com