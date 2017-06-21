Niederer Kraft & Frey goes live on Aderant Expert

Zurich-based Niederer Kraft & Frey (NKF), recently named European Law Firm of the Year at The Lawyer European Awards, is live and fully operational on Aderant Expert after just an 11 month implementation process. In addition to the Aderant Expert core practice management system, NKF implemented Conflicts and Found Time.

