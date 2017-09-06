Niederer Kraft & Frey advises OGC Growth Fund on financing round of Nektoon

Niederer Kraft & Frey (NKF) has advised OGC Growth Fund II Coöoperatief UA, The Netherlands, as lead investor in the CHF10m Series B financing round of Nektoon AG.

Nektoon AG operates the software platform Squirro. Squirro assists companies in, among others, managing their customer relationships based on artificial intelligence technologies.

The NKF team was led by Patrik Peyer (partner, corporate/M&A) and further consisted of Moritz Maurer (senior associate, corporate/M&A), Rachid Ghazi (senior associate, tax), Livia Keller (associate, employment), Cynthia Oggenfuss (associate, IP) und Binderiya Gan-Ayush (junior associate, corporate/M&A).