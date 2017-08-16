New Walker Morris partner acts for Keigar Homes in successful planning appeal

Newly-appointed Walker Morris Partner Alison Ogley has acted for Keigar Homes Ltd in a successful planning appeal against North Lincolnshire Council. Having previously worked as a Director at the firm, Alison Ogley recently returned as a Partner and solicitor advocate following time working as a barrister at King’s Chambers in Leeds.

The appeal was major planning case involving a three-day Inquiry. The successful result will deliver social and economic benefits in addressing the under-supply of housing in the North Lincolnshire area.

The development is for up to 130 dwellings, construction of roads and associated infrastructure, formation of public open space, affordable housing, education and recreational facilities, archaeological provision, and landscaping.