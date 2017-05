Stewarts Law has promoted two of its Senior Associates, Al Trent and Perry Redgrave, to Partner.

Al Trent, an international arbitration lawyer joined the firm in 2012 from Herbert Smith Freehills. He joins partners Philippa Charles, Ian Gatt QC and Matthew Knowles to further build on Stewarts’ reputation for international arbitration.

Perry Redgrave has been at Stewarts since 2010, specialising in serious personal injury cases for claimants. He was previously at Blake Lapthorn and George Ide.