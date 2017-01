Karanović & Nikolić announce the promotion of a new generation of Senior Partners – Milan Lazić, Marjan Poljak and Darko Jovanović.

Milan Lazić joined the firm as an Associate in 2007 after having spent three years at the Commercial Court in Belgrade.

Marjan Poljak joined the firm in 2009 as a Senior Associate. By then he had already had over five years of experience as a legal practitioner.