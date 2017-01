Celine Bey joins Gowling WLG’s intellectual property (IP) team, based in the firm’s Paris office, Celine will play a fundamental part in growing the international IP service.

Gordon Harris, Gowling WLG’s global head of IP, said: “Welcoming Celine to our IP team in Paris is a great opportunity to increase interconnectivity between our international teams. Our IP offering covers key global jurisdictions and Celine’s experience and expertise in Paris will be a great addition to our team.”