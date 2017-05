Ogier has promoted Nick Patterson to Group Finance Director.

Nick, who has been with the firm for eight years, was promoted from Head of Management Information to Finance Director from the start of May. His role encompasses the firm’s finance functions in BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Jersey, Luxembourg, Shanghai and Tokyo.

An Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Nick now has responsibility for the financial management, risk and control of Ogier.