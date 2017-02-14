New appointment in Cayman private client and trusts team

Anthony Partridge, a private client specialist known for his expertise in complex trust structures and estate matters, has joined Ogier as a partner in the firm’s Private Client and Trusts team in the Cayman Islands.

Anthony has spent more than 10 years practicing in Cayman, and specialises in all aspects of non-contentious private trust matters, wealth structuring for institutional trustees and high net worth individuals together with all related regulatory work, and cross-border succession matters.

He has particular expertise in resealing foreign grants in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.