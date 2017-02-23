Nenad Stankovic at Serbian infrastructure development conference

TGI Group International organised the 2nd Serbian Property & Infrastructure Development Conference in Belgrade under the auspices of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, the Embassy of Canada and the Embassy of Israel. Once again, the conference brought together state officials, legal and financial experts and professional stakeholders.

Foreign participants shared their experiences on the relevant topics and discussed the implementation of best solutions in Serbia.

Nenad Stankovic took part as speaker and chair of the segments on Public Private Partnership as an effective model for public infrastructure projects and the improvement of the legal framework and tax system in Serbia to benefit property and infrastructure development.