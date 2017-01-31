Nabila Mallick appears in BBC documentary on discrimination

By Nabila Mallick

A recent Select Committee considered ‘research into name-based discrimination in recruitment as showing that applicants with white British-sounding names are 29 percentage points more likely to be discriminated against’. This aspect of discrimination is the focus of an investigation by the BBC News documentary, where I commented on the evidential difficulties of bringing a claim for discrimination in the selection process and the financial prohibitions.

However, I did provide an example of a Claimant that I am instructed to act for, who provided his account of how he knew that he had been discriminated against in the selection process and makes this claim against a Local Authority Employer.

I also explored in commentary my own experiences of the increased number of discrimination claims from Muslims seeking rights of prayer at work, rights to Muslim clothing, and the right to take time off for religious holidays and the potential to obtain crowd funding for cases that might have a wider impact than asserting the individuals rights not to be discriminated.

Inside Out aired on BBC1 on 30 January 2017