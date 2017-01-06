Multimillion-pound quarrying deal a ‘statement of confidence’ in CI construction

Ogier has provided Jersey and Guernsey advice to Aggregate Industries on its £45 million sale of Ronez to SigmaRoc plc, which has now completed.

Ronez, a quarrying business operating in Jersey and Guernsey which employs more than 150 people across the islands, has been owned by Aggregate Industries since 1996.

Partners Jonathan Hughes and Sara Johns led the Ogier team providing support to Aggregate Industries on local property, construction, employment, pensions, corporate and competition law matters.

Jonathan said: “The investment by SigmaRoc is a statement of confidence in the Channel Islands’ construction and property sector.”