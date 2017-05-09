Multi-disciplinary team advises on Karro sale

A multi-disciplinary team at Walker Morris has advised Endless and management on the sale of one of the country’s leading suppliers of British pork, Karro Food Group, to CapVest Partners.

Endless acquired Karro in January 2013 from Dutch food conglomerate Vion and through working closely with the Karro management team the business now has a turnover in excess of £550m.

The multi-disciplinary team was led by Corporate Partner Debbie Jackson and supported by Jo Stephenson, Oliver Duke and Adrian Moss (Corporate), Michael Taylor (Banking), Sarah Bruce (Tax), Andrew Rayment and Lorna Hopps (Employment), Judith Pike and Kathryn Brook (Real Estate), and James Crayton and Lee Crook (Commercial).