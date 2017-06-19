Morgan Lewis swaps Singapore managing partner after family feud

Morgan Lewis & Bockius’ Singapore managing partner Suet-Fern Lee has stepped down from the top role due to a high-profile family dispute between Singapore’s prime minister and his siblings.
