Mishcon posts third majority-female promotions round in a row

Mishcon de Reya has promoted three lawyers to partner in its 2017 promotions round.

Corporate lawyer Ben Annable, employment specialist Susannah Kintish and the real estate team’s Chhavie Kapoor all get the nod.

With two women and one man being promoted, it is the third year in a row that Mishcon has promoted more females than meals. Last year, Mishcon made up six partners, of whom four were women, while three lawyers, all female, were promoted the year before.

Annable trained at Coudert Brothers and worked for Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe before joining Mishcon.

Kapoor started her career at Paddington firm William Heath & Co and has also had stints at BrookStreet des Roches, Nabarro, Eversheds and RPC, while Kintish trained at Lovells, joining Mishcon on qualification.

Meanwhile, the firm has promoted seven lawyers – Kevin Ellmore, Edward Hughes-Power, James Liffen, Nina O’Sullivan, Richard Trainer, Andrew Wolfin and Claire Yorke – to Legal Director.

Managing partner Kevin Gold said: “It’s fantastic to welcome these ten people to our senior team, and the fact we can do this is indicative of the talent we have at the firm.”