Milton Keynes v Skyline Taxis – iCabbi judgment

In a recent landmark ruling, the first known prosecution under the Deregulation Act 2015 dealing with cross border bookings took place before District Judge Malcolm Dodds sitting at High Wycombe Magistrates Court. He handed down a thorough and reasoned written judgment dismissing a prosecution brought by Milton Keynes Council against ‘Skyline Taxis and Private Hire Limited’ and its managing director, Gavin Sokhi.

Kevin Leigh acted for Skyline and Daniel Oscroftfor Mr Sokhi, both counsel at No5 Barristers’ Chambers instructed by Woodfines. The council had alleged that the iCabbi computerised system operated by the company breached the change in the law regarding subcontracting work to another licensed operator.

The judge concluded that the iCabbi system provided for a lawful method of transferring bookings between licensed operators in different districts and provided a thorough record of such bookings that showed they were lawfully contracted.