The Migros Group, through Mérat & Cie. SA, has acquired Tipesca SA, a company incorporated in the canton of Tessin. Tipesca offers a wide range of fish products.

Walder Wyss acted as legal adviser to the Migros Group. The team was led by Alexandre Both (Counsel, Corporate/M&A) and further included Adriano Antonietti (Managing Associate, Corporate/M&A), Dirk Spacek (Managing Associate, IP), Alex Domeniconi (Associate, Corporate/Commercial) and Louis Christe (Trainee, Corporate/M&A).