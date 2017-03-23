MiFID II – Challenges for Investment Managers

Understandably, we’ve seen lots of focus on the big headline MiFID II topics like transaction reporting, best execution, aggregation of costs and charges and product governance.

But we reckon it’s time to focus on some of the other elements that haven’t grabbed so many headlines, but that are nevertheless posing challenges for the firms we’ve recently been supporting with MiFID II implementation. In particular, we’ll be running our magnifying glass over:

Suitability

Client reporting

Inducements and conflicts of interest

Independent advice

Register to attend

We hope that you will be able to attend this interesting briefing. Here are the event details:

Date: Wednesday 26th April 2017

Time: 8am and 5pm (1 hour CPD)

Venue: Bovill Limited, 82 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8HA