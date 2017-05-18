Microsoft and VdA – a trip to the cloud

VdA, in partnership with Microsoft Portugal, organises the event “A Trip to the Cloud”, held on 17 May at Microsoft’s office in Lisbon, and on 19 May at The Yeatman Hotel, in Porto.

In the follow-up to the first event, “Trust in the Cloud”, which discussed the security and privacy issues related to cloud use, “A Trip to the Cloud” deals with the phases which, based on obligations of trust, will be addressed by organisations in their path to adopting the cloud. Other issues under debate include Contracting, Standards of Service, Security and Privacy, and emergent issues such as the challenges of compliance with the new Data Protection Regulation.

VdA will be represented at this event by Fernando Resina da Silva, head partner of our IT & Outsourcing practice, with the topic “Buying Cloud | Like one buys a car?” and by Maria de Lurdes Gonçalves, managing associate of the same practice, who will present “The New Data Protection Regulation | Respect the road signs and keep on course”.