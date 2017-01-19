Michelle Heeley prosecutes in cache of weapons case

No5 Chambers barrister Michelle Heeley represented the prosecution of a man who wanted to ‘defend the UK from an attack by Isis’ in a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Roger Smith, 46, stockpiled gunpowder, crossbows, knives and chemicals at his home as well as having a bomb-making ‘cookbook’.

Smith, of Summerwood Lane, Nottingham, denies various charges under the Explosive Substances Act and Terrorism Act.

Miss Heeley told the jury that Smith was not simply an enthusiastic scientist, and that the chemicals included sulphuric acid and hydrochloric acid.

