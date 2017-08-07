Michael Duck QC elected leader of the Midland Circuit

Michael Duck QC of No5 Barristers’ Chambers has been elected as the leader of the Midland Circuit.

He begins his three-year term of office on 1 October 2017 when he takes over from Richard Atkins QC.

Michael is a leading member of the Crime group at No5, acknowledged as one of the best criminal silks in the Midlands. He is one of only four to be given Band 1 ranking by Chambers and Partners Guide 2017 on the Midland Circuit and only one of two in Birmingham.

He is a former chairman of the International Committee of the Criminal Bar Association and was appointed to the Serious Fraud Office’s specialist panel of independent counsel authorised to prosecute on its behalf. Throughout his tenure as Circuit leader he will continue to practise from Chambers.

The Circuit leader is elected by fellow members on the circuit, and roles include working closely with the local court service and Crown Prosecution Service, promoting the interests of Circuit members as well as representing the Midlands Circuit on the Bar Council.