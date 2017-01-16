Michael Duck QC defends in the Bethany Hill murder trial

Jack Williams (21) is co-accused of killing his ex-partner Bethany Hill, with his girlfriend Kayleigh Woods on February 3 2016.

The trial was due to take place in August 2016 but was adjourned for legal reasons on the first day until January 2017.

The prosecution assert that Bethany Hill’s neck was slashed in a brutal sadistic killing. All three lived together in one flat. Kayleigh Woods, who is a transgender, and Bethany Hill had talked about having a baby together.

Trial is continuing and expected to last three to four weeks.