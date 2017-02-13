Mattioli Woods acquires Amati Global Investors

A multi-disciplinary team of lawyers at Walker Morris has advised the specialist wealth management and employee benefits business, Mattioli Woods plc, on its acquisition of Amati Global Investors Limited from Amati Global Partners LLP for £3.33m.

The Walker Morris team was led by Corporate partner John Hamer and supported by Ed Brown, Laura Poole and Luke Riley from Corporate; Andrew Northage and Paul Godsmark (Regulatory & Compliance); Liz Deeley (Employment), Nicola Parkinson (Tax) and Lee Crook (Commercial).