No5 Chambers barrister Mark Heywood QC was the leading the prosecution in a murder trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Leroy Sterling, 63, is accused of strangling his 26-year-old ex-wife Wendy Mann, who was found dead on the kitchen floor of her West Bromwich home in August 2015.

Sterling, of Guns Lane, denies murder and the attempted murder of Miss Mann’s lover, Trevor Tyndale.

Mark Heywood QC is a member of the Crime Group at No5 and is a member of the Criminal Bar Association.