Mark Harrop to speak at online family court debate

Mark Harrop will be taking part in a debate on Thursday 9 February on the motion “This House Believes In An Online Family Court”. The debate, which is being organised by London Young Resolution (YRes), will be chaired by Sir James Munby, President of the Family Division of the High Court of England and Wales.

YRes is part of Resolution, the leading membership group which supports over 6,500 family lawyers and other professionals committed to the constructive resolution of family disputes. Mark was elected Chair of YRes in 2016.

If you would like to attend the debate, tickets can be purchased by clicking here.